Oklahoma Watch: $1.9 million saved by breaking promise to seniors on college testing

But Oklahoma students must enroll in one of the Saturday tests administered by ACT and pay for it themselves.

Saturdays are difficult for Enid High School senior Avrielle LeBaron because she watches her three younger siblings while their parents work. It will cost her $70 because she wants to take the optional writing portion that colleges consider when evaluating applicants. Students who opt out of that part pay $55.

National ACT tests scheduled this month in Enid have been canceled because of a surge in COVID-19 cases. Trying to secure a test has been a challenge for students nationwide.

“I’m scrambling to find a way to take the ACT as soon as possible to meet my college deadlines,” LeBaron said.

She is worried she will lose out to other students if she submits applications for college admission and scholarship dollars without an ACT score.

“I may not be able to get into schools I hope to,” she said. “I’m just waiting nervously for those ACTs to become available again.”