Oklahoma virtual school board members resign unexpectedly

“Hamrick also indicated that after Chaney’s phone call he canvassed other board members regarding the removal of this item from the agenda,” auditors wrote. “Two of the board members denied being called by Hamrick and the other two board members could not recollect being contacted by him.”

Gov. Kevin Stitt later requested an investigative audit of Epic. In a report released Oct. 1, auditors said they found widespread financial misconduct, which Epic officials deny.

Hamrick sued the board to regain his ability to vote on Epic-related matters. He dismissed the case after the board reinstated his voting authority in July.

John Paul Franklin, an attorney who represented Hamrick in his lawsuit, said Hamrick’s decision to resign had nothing to do with Epic and that there was no communication between him and Shepherd over their resignations.

Franklin said Hamrick preferred to resign after the school year began and the legislative session was finished to relieve pressure on both the board and the Senate president pro tem, who will choose another candidate to fill the seat.

“He’s having other obligations where he needs to step up for his family,” Franklin said. “He knows that he can be replaced on the board. He can’t be replaced at home.”