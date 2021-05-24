 Skip to main content
Oklahoma virtual charter school board could reinstate member blocked from Epic votes
Oklahoma virtual charter school board could reinstate member blocked from Epic votes

  • Updated
OKLAHOMA CITY - A state official who lost his vote over Epic Charter Schools because of a perceived conflict of interest is on the brink of having his recusal overturned.

Mathew Hamrick sued the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board and the board’s executive director on April 13 to regain voting power on Epic-related matters.

He and board member Phyllis Shepherd were disqualified Dec. 8 from all discussions and votes on Epic because of ties to Epic co-founder David Chaney.

Hamrick could regain his ability to vote on Epic if he agrees to drop the lawsuit.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

