Oklahoma teachers on notice after 'watershed' vote on HB 1775 violations in Tulsa, Mustang

Aaron Baker, a Putnam City teacher, said it’s “very concerning” that Oklahoma educators not only have to consider the text of House Bill 1775, but also the way someone might interpret its meaning.

OKLAHOMA CITY — A recent Oklahoma State Board of Education vote to downgrade Tulsa Public Schools’ accreditation for breaking the spirit of House Bill 1775 — not for teaching one of the eight banned statements — was “a watershed moment,” one teacher said. 

HB 1775 challenge

A lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the law is pending in Oklahoma City federal court. A group of Oklahoma students, teachers, college professors and activists joined with the American Civil Liberties Union and other attorneys to file the case in October. 

