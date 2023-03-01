Traci Manuel, English teacher at Tulsa’s Booker T. Washington High School, was just named 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year at an announcement at the National Cowboy Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City.

Beginning July 1, the honoree will assume full-time Teacher of the Year duties, traveling across Oklahoma for speaking engagements as an ambassador for teachers throughout the 2023-24 school year, encouraging others to enter and remain in the profession.

The Oklahoma Teacher of the Year program is coordinated through the office of Oklahoma’s State Superintendent of Public Instruction, and is part of the National Teacher of the Year Program sponsored by the Council of Chief State School Officers.

Teacher of the Year finalists are selected by a cross-section of leading educators, lawmakers and civic leaders representing all regions of Oklahoma. A state selection committee reviews finalists’ nominations and videos of their classroom teaching and conducts finalist interviews to recommend the winner .

The 2022 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, Rebecka Peterson, will continue touring Oklahoma until July.

Other local finalists were Kelsee Arnold, who teaches Gifted and Talented students at Broken Arrow’s Spring Creek and Aspen Creek elementary schools; Julie Cryer, band teacher at Jenks Middle School; and Rexanne McCrary, language and composition and English teacher at Union High School.

From the surrounding area were finalists William Peeper, history teacher at Cushing High School and Julie Osburn, who teaches at Pryor’s Lincoln Elementary School.

Finalists from elsewhere in the state were: Marcy Boudreaux-Johnson, reading intervention teacher at Deer Creek Public Schools; Emily Boyett, speech-language pathologist at Edmond Public Schools; Steven Smith, high school art teacher at Lawton Public Schools; Alona Whitebird, high school social studies teacher at Moore Public Schools; Tenille Mehl, school counselor at Noble Public Schools; and Rob Bradshaw, orchestra instructor at Norman Public Schools.

Peterson wasn’t present at Wednesday’s ceremony because she is in Washington, D.C., vying for 2023 National Teacher of the Year, but a recorded video message from her was played at the ceremony before the winner was announced.

She shared how her own life was forever altered by public school teachers when she and her family arrived as immigrants when she was a very young child. She received encouragement as she learned English, recognition and praise for her advanced math skills and later inspiration to enter the teaching profession as a math teacher.

"Teachers, my message to has and always will be, 'Thank you,'" she said. "As a child, I learned from you, believed in you and walked alongside you. I still do. I love who I am when I’m in the classroom, when I’m part of your collective. It is the honor of my lifetime to walk with you and to walk for you. As the words my heart carries with me: [spoken first in Persian] In the end, maybe we’re all just walking each other home.”

