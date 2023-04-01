Oklahoma State University has begun accepting applications for a new four-year nursing degree program that officials hope can help address the state’s nurse shortage.

The program, which will allow students to earn a bachelor’s of science in nursing, will kick off this fall on the Stillwater campus.

OSU expects to admit 50 students the first year and expand to 100 in year two.

The program, accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, will offer students the opportunity to focus on underserved and rural populations and to infuse prevention and total wellness practices in state health care systems, officials said.

OSU President Dr. Kayse Shrum said: “The shortage of qualified health care providers in Oklahoma is only going to intensify without a focused effort to provide pathways of opportunity for aspiring nurses. As a physician, I learned firsthand the immense value nurses provide in patient care. You cannot run a hospital or clinic without their expertise.”

According to the Oklahoma Nurses Association, Oklahoma ranks 46th among all states for the number of registered nurses per capita. In 2021, the national average was 1,100 nurses per 100,000 people; in Oklahoma, there were only about 700.

“Students, parents and local health care partners have expressed significant interest in an OSU bachelor’s degree in nursing, and we are excited to welcome our first class of students this fall,” said Alana Cluck, director of the OSU nursing program.

OSU also offers an online RN-to-BSN completion degree program.

Applications for fall 2023 are now open. For more information, go to go.okstate.edu/undergraduate-academics/majors/nursing.html.

