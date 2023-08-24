Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Citing the Chinese language program at a Tulsa high school, the Oklahoma State Board of Education is asking school districts across the state about foreign influences in the classroom.

At Thursday’s meeting, the Oklahoma State Board of Education unanimously approved a request from State Superintendent Ryan Walters to require school districts to submit reports detailing any monetary or in-kind transactions with foreign governments, including those involving third-party vendors.

“I am very concerned as we have found out about Tulsa Public Schools funding programs through the Chinese Communist Party,” Walters said. “This is pure propaganda meant to undermine our American institutions.”

As part of the consent agenda at its July 10 meeting, TPS’ Board of Education renewed an agreement with International Leadership of Texas, a nonprofit charter school network headquartered in Richardson, Texas, to allow the Chinese language teacher at Booker T. Washington High School to participate in supplemental professional development sessions provided through its Confucius Classroom Coordination Office.

Confucius Classroom is a Chinese language and cultural program aimed at school-age students around the world. According to a report compiled in May by the Congressional Research Office, both it and its collegiate counterpart, Confucius Institutes, are now managed by the Chinese International Education Foundation, a nongovernmental organization sponsored by the Chinese government’s Ministry of Education.

Prior to 2020, both programs were directly overseen by a government office with ties to the Chinese Communist Party’s external propaganda arm.

Before working with International Leadership of Texas, TPS had a similar arrangement with the East Asia Institute at the University of Oklahoma for more than a decade. OU hosted a Confucius Institute from 2006 through 2020. Its East Asia Institute closed in July due to staffing issues.

TPS officials have previously publicly denied getting any funding from the Chinese government. During a student-led town hall meeting Saturday at the University of Tulsa, two juniors from Booker T. Washington’s Chinese language program denounced the claims that the courses include propaganda.

“More than anybody, I agree with Ryan Walters that the Chinese Communist propaganda has no place in my school,” said Sadie Fu, noting some of her family members were pressured to commit suicide and sent to reeducation camps after the Chinese civil war. “However, after taking Chinese at Booker T. Washington for two years, I can confidently say that it is nothing more than a language class. Every lesson and assignment we’re given is from an American-published textbook.”

Aside from Booker T., only a handful of publicly funded schools across Oklahoma currently offer Chinese language courses. Representatives from Holland Hall, Jenks, Norman and the Oklahoma City-based Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics each said their Chinese language programs currently do not have any affiliation with Confucius Classroom or the Confucius Institute.

Holland Hall, a private school, is a participant in the Lindsey Nicole Henry Scholarship Program, which redirects state funds to pay private school tuition at approved sites for specific groups of students, including those eligible for services under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act or who were adopted while in permanent custody of the Department of Human Services.

Jenks Public Schools did previously partner with the Confucius Institute in an effort find language teachers. However, according to district officials, that partnership ended four years ago, and the Confucius Institute did not provide any funding or edicts about the district’s Chinese program. The district is in the process of phasing out the Chinese language program at its Southeast Elementary School. ​