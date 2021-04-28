Oklahoma schools to get $9.78 million for students facing homelessness

Additionally, any student whose family does not have their own permanent residence is eligible for services under the McKinney-Vento Act, including families who are living in motels or campgrounds or are temporarily sharing a home with someone else due to eviction or other financial issues.

Despite a federal eviction moratorium, their office is also still seeing families who lost their home because of the pandemic.

“Every district in the nation is reinventing this program because it’s taken on a whole different meaning,” Puleo said. “Families who’ve never been homeless are homeless. Families who’ve never had a loved one really sick or school closing down or being on virtual — something totally new.”

Along with school supplies and contact information for food and housing resources as needed, Puelo and Hogaboom’s office has helped arrange transportation for McKinney-Vento students to stay at their same school to provide at least one constant.

“A lot of times they’re moving in with friends or family who live out of district,” Puelo said. “One of the services is we’re able to provide is maintaining the school of origin so there’s something consistent in the life of that student. They’re connected to their teachers, especially at the elementary level.”