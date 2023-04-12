OKLAHOMA CITY — In a first step toward rebuffing a proposed Biden administration rule on transgender athletes, the state Department of Education is demanding that all Oklahoma school districts produce a report on all the sports they offer broken down by gender and grade level.

Schools also must share whether any of their athletic programs violate a state law that prohibits transgender athletes from participating in female sports at public schools and colleges.

The Oklahoma State Board of Education on Wednesday unanimously approved the request to seek information on districts' sports programs as State Superintendent Ryan Walters takes aim at a proposed federal rule that would bar schools and colleges from implementing outright bans on transgender athletes.

At the special board meeting, Walters slammed the Biden administration for pursuing the new rule and doubled down on his vow to sue Democratic President Joe Biden's administration if the proposal takes effect.

"What we've seen from the Biden administration and their redefinition of Title IX is one of the most outrageous things we've ever seen from a president," Walters said.

Oklahoma is one of more than a dozen states that bar transgender athletes from competing in women's sports at public schools or universities. If the federal rule takes effect, Oklahoma school districts could face a federal civil rights investigation or lose federal funding if they follow state law and violate the updated federal legislation that prevents discrimination based on sex.

Under the proposed federal rule, schools would still be allowed to implement eligibility rules that could restrict some athletes from participating, as long as those restrictions do not directly target transgender athletes.

Freedom Oklahoma Executive Director Nicole McAfee said it's a shame that Walters and the State Board of Education are reinforcing discrimination against transgender students. Freedom Oklahoma is an LGBTQ advocacy group.

“The Title IX rule proposal, which has offered State Superintendent Ryan Walters a new platform to attack trans people, does hardly enough to protect the most vulnerable members of our community," McAfee said in a statement. "While it’s important to clarify that of course Title IX does not allow blanket discrimination against women and girls, including trans women and girls, as we’ve seen become law in 20 states, including Oklahoma, and counting, it also needs to be made clear that there’s no circumstance where trans discrimination is acceptable."

The state's more than 500 school districts will have 21 days to comply with the Department of Education's request. Receiving responses within three weeks will give the state agency time to comment on the proposed federal rule within the 30-day comment period, Walters said.

"We want to be able to show them with data that empirically in the state of Oklahoma, we are able to do what every generation has been able to do up to this point, which is have men's sports and women's sports in our schools," Walters said. "It's not that complicated of an issue here."

State Board of Education member Kendra Wesson said the Biden administration's rule is a clear example of federal overreach.

Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma Legislature already acted on the issue of transgender athletes' participation in school sports, she said.

"It's important that we stand in defense of laws passed in Oklahoma because those laws are the voice of the people," Wesson said.

The proposed rule is expected to go through a lengthy approval process.

As several other GOP-led states are exploring lawsuits to stop the proposed rule from taking effect, Walters predicted that conservative states will band together in their efforts.

Although the Biden administration rule is opposed by those conservative states, it has come under fire from some LGBTQ advocates for not going far enough. Democratic Rep. Mauree Turner, Oklahoma's first and only nonbinary state lawmaker, signed onto a letter urging Biden to go back to the drawing board.

"We urge the Biden administration to revise this proposed policy in a way that allows trans people to fully participate in the sports of their choosing, and does not perpetuate unfounded and harmful claims about athletes," according to the joint letter from 14 transgender and nonbinary state legislators.

