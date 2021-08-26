Oklahoma schools mourning COVID-19 deaths of student, teacher as Hofmeister urges precautions

Stonewall Public Schools Superintendent Greg Lovelis told the Tulsa World that Tatum taught at Stonewall Elementary, McLish Middle School, and McLish Public Schools for a total of 21 years total.

“She absolutely loved teaching and touched a tremendous number of lives during her tenure. Mrs. Tatum's love for reading was passed along to many students through her commitment to the Accelerated Reader program at Stonewall Elementary,” Lovelis said.

“When I think about Mrs. Tatum, I think of reading and how her students adored her like a grandmother. Words can't express the sadness I feel for her colleagues, students, and family members.

"She was so excited for this school year."

Tatum's page on her school's website includes a personal note to parents, along with her cellphone number and email address in case they ever needed any help from their child's teacher.

"I love teaching children how to read. It is my philosophy that if you can read, you can do anything," she wrote. "I look forward to having your child this year. First grade is a very important grade. Your child is going to learn to read this year. However, this will only happen if we work together. Please encourage your child to read, read, read."

