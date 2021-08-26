 Skip to main content
Oklahoma schools mourning COVID-19 deaths of student, teacher as Hofmeister urges precautions
alert special report

Oklahoma schools mourning COVID-19 deaths of student, teacher as Hofmeister urges precautions

  • Updated
082721-tul-nws-tatum-johnson

Connie Tatum, a Stonewall Public Schools teacher, and Clarence Johnson III, an Oklahoma City Public Schools student, died from COVID-19 in the last week.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister on Thursday noted the deaths of an Oklahoma student and teacher from COVID-19 at the outset of the 2021-22 academic year in urging vigilance among all parents and school employees.

Officials with Oklahoma City Public Schools and Stonewall Public Schools, respectively, noted that the student and teacher had not been present for any fall semester classes.

Hofmeister urged parents of school-age children and all school employees to take every precaution, including treating allergy- or cold-like symptoms as possible signs of COVID-19.

"It might feel like last year, but the delta variant is so much more contagious," Hofmeister said at Thursday morning's State Board of Education meeting.

Clarence Wayne Johnson III, 13, reportedly died Aug. 19 before having the opportunity to begin classes for 2021-22 in Oklahoma City Public Schools.

“OKCPS is saddened to learn of the passing of Clarence Johnson, who was enrolled to begin 8th grade at Mary Golda Ross Middle School after attending Roosevelt Middle School last year," said Beth Harrison, district spokeswoman. "Crisis counseling is available to students and staff. We will keep his family and friends in our thoughts during this very difficult time.”

And Stonewall Public Schools in Pontotoc County had a longtime teacher, Connie Tatum, 59, die on Wednesday, 30 days after falling ill with COVID-19. 

Stonewall Public Schools Superintendent Greg Lovelis told the Tulsa World that Tatum taught at Stonewall Elementary, McLish Middle School, and McLish Public Schools for a total of 21 years total.

“She absolutely loved teaching and touched a tremendous number of lives during her tenure. Mrs. Tatum's love for reading was passed along to many students through her commitment to the Accelerated Reader program at Stonewall Elementary,” Lovelis said.

“When I think about Mrs. Tatum, I think of reading and how her students adored her like a grandmother. Words can't express the sadness I feel for her colleagues, students, and family members.

"She was so excited for this school year."

Tatum's page on her school's website includes a personal note to parents, along with her cellphone number and email address in case they ever needed any help from their child's teacher.

"I love teaching children how to read. It is my philosophy that if you can read, you can do anything," she wrote. "I look forward to having your child this year. First grade is a very important grade. Your child is going to learn to read this year. However, this will only happen if we work together. Please encourage your child to read, read, read."

082721-tul-nws-johnson-clarence
Screenshot
082721-tul-nws-tatum-connie

Stonewall Public Schools teacher Connie Tatum reportedly died from COVID-19 on Aug. 25.

 Courtesy Stonewall Public Schools

