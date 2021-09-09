Oklahoma schools can mandate masks, if parents are able to exempt children, with judge's order now in effect

The ban was handed down last legislative session in Senate Bill 658.

That measure bars school districts from imposing mask mandates unless the governor declares a public health emergency, but Stitt has said repeatedly that this is something he won’t do despite the current COVID surge.

The plaintiffs argue that Senate Bill 658 violates the Oklahoma Constitution in four ways:

• A child’s right to a free education in a safe environment

• Provisions for equal protection, because it applies only to public but not private schools.

• Prohibition of special laws regulating the affairs of cities or school districts, because as it stands, school districts could not comply with city-enacted mask mandates, nor could cities enforce such legal mandates in schools, and

• Due process, because they assert it is “unreasonable or arbitrary” and has “no rational relationship to a legitimate state interest,” including public health, safety, morals or general welfare.