The Oklahoma State Department of Education Office of Accountability has finally publicly released 2021-22 school report cards after a months-long delay caused by calculation errors revealed in December.

The release marks the return of the Oklahoma School Report Cards after a two-year waiver granted by the U.S. Department of Education because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Report cards for each school site are published on an interactive online dashboard at oklaschools.com.

At the state level, academic achievement received a C grade, academic growth a B, English language proficiency progress a B, chronic absenteeism a D, postsecondary opportunities a C and graduation a D.

“Although largely the same, there were several adjustments made in comparison to the 2018–2019 school report cards,” the Office of Accountability wrote in an email to school district administrators on Thursday. “Because of the scoring changes, the overall and academic achievement indicator scores/letter grades are not directly comparable with previous years’ report cards.”

The state dashboard allows users to analyze and compare data among different student groups — such as students with disabilities, different races and ethnicities, and English learners — with schools across the state.

Oklahoma grades its public schools using a bell curve. That means every year, 5% of schools will receive an A, 25% will receive a B, 40% will receive a C, 25% will receive a D and 5% will receive an F.

Some information is still missing, though.