Having lost ground on neighboring states due to a decade of cuts, Oklahoma higher education officials hope that a growing emphasis on meeting workforce needs will fuel a funding revival.

The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, the coordinating board for the state’s 25 public colleges and universities, recently released its fiscal year 2024 budget request, with a focus on Oklahoma’s projected workforce needs in health care and STEM fields.

At $985.99 million, it represents an 11.9% (or $105 million) increase over last year’s adjusted appropriation.

After years of cuts, followed by a setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it would mark the third straight year of increases.

“We have begun that climb back to what we hope would be a competitive level of funding for Oklahoma,” said Allison Garrett, higher education chancellor. “To get the entire amount that we’re seeking would not be the end of where we’d like to go, but it sure moves us a whole lot closer.”

To be sure, she said, the state would still have quite a hole to dig itself out of.

At its funding peak 15 years ago, Oklahoma’s higher education budget was topping a billion dollars annually.

Compared to the all-time high — $1.05 billion in fiscal year 2008 — this year’s request would still be over $65 million less.

Moreover, compared to surrounding states, Oklahoma runs at over $400 million below the regional average, or $3,613 less per student ($5,838 vs. $9,451).

What being so far behind regionally has cost the state in graduates is hard to say, Garrett said.

But currently, just 26% of Oklahomans have a bachelor’s degree, which is 5% below the regional rate.

“That would be one way to look at it,” she said. “Maybe we’d be about 5% above even where we were able to drive the numbers.”

The funding situation traces back to that peak year of 2008, which coincided with the onset of a national recession.

Between 2008 and 2019, Oklahoma higher ed sustained some of the biggest cuts in the nation, with allocations trimmed by 35.3%, or $3,515,per student.

Slower than many states to begin restoring those cuts, Oklahoma was further hamstrung by COVID-19. Cuts linked to the pandemic led to the state’s lowest higher ed allocation since 2000 — fiscal year 2021’s $770.04 million.

‘Huge role to play’

However, more recently, state leaders seem to be reprioritizing higher education, and Garrett is hopeful that the funding will follow.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, in his annual State of the State address in February, emphasized higher education’s importance to the state economically, calling for increases in enrollment and more graduates in critical fields with an eye toward meeting industry needs.

Said Garrett: “I’m really, really pleased that there is this discussion about workforce happening at the statewide level. Clearly it’s something that’s been on the governor’s mind, and higher ed has a huge role to play.”

With that in mind, the “primary objective” of the current budget request is to produce more college graduates to address Oklahoma’s evolving workforce demands, she said.

Included would be $26.3 million for “critical workforce development initiatives.” That includes funds to expand the capacity of nursing education programs and medical residencies to address the state’s shortage of registered nurses and physicians, and support efforts to increase enrollment and graduation in STEM disciplines.

The request also prioritizes adult degrees, with funding for scholarships for adults nearing completion of a college degree or pursuing an industry-recognized credential or certificate.

Garrett said: “We’ve got a lot of adults in the state who have not completed a degree. For Oklahoma to be competitive with other states just based on the numbers, we need to up our percentage of degrees in our working-age adult population. That’s going to be really critical in the next few years.”

Helping adults pursue or complete degrees, she added, is more possible now than it ever has been. State higher education institutions, taking advantage of advances in technology, currently offer over 300 online programs at the associate or bachelor’s level that adults can complete without ever having to set foot in a classroom.

One thing that shouldn’t be overlooked in talking about the era of funding cuts, Garrett said, is how well Oklahoma institutions did in spite of it all.

During that period of cuts — and despite declining enrollments — the system increased the number of degrees awarded, including a 47% increase in STEM bachelor’s degrees.

“It’s a remarkable achievement, given our funding in comparison to some other states,” Garrett said.

To build on it, the regents recently unveiled a new systemwide strategic plan that sets a goal of increasing degrees 10% over the next seven years in STEM and critical occupations.

The current and future budget requests will be key to achieving that, Garrett said.

She said regents have been pleased with how receptive lawmakers have been “to talk about and understand what Oklahoma looks like compared to other states and what we intend to do with the funding request if granted.”

“If we receive it, I think we could do amazing things with it,” Garrett added.

“Higher ed is ready to be a terrific partner, and we look forward to those discussions continuing at the statewide level.”

Higher ed funding Oklahoma public higher education allocations by fiscal year: 2008: $1,050,970,669 2009: $1,039,886,280 2010: $1,001,948,530* 2011: $953,666,030* 2012: $945,160,277 2013: $955,260,277 2014: $988,549,007 2015: $987,523,284 2016: $963,412,106 2017: $810,002,210 2018: $768,878,666 2019: $776,707,167 2020: $802,070,058 2021: $770,414,742 2022: $812,819,822 2023: $873,405,812 2024: $985,997,882 (requested) *Without ARRA Federal Stimulus Funding Source: Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education