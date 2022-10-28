Oklahoma PTA pushes voters to support teachers, public education

A statewide network of public school supporters is asking Oklahoma voters to keep education front and center when casting their ballot in the upcoming election.

As part of a nonpartisan online town hall Thursday night hosted by the Oklahoma Parent-Teacher Association on public schools’ needs going into the Nov. 8 election, a panel of educators and parents repeatedly urged listeners to be more supportive of educators both at the ballot box and beyond to help shore up the state’s teacher shortage.

“When we support our teachers, we’re supporting our kids,” said 2022 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Rebecka Peterson , calling the state’s teacher shortage a crisis. “We need to send them (teachers) reminders of how important they are.

“We need to lock arms as Oklahomans and tackle this crisis together.”

According to results published in September from the Oklahoma State School Board Association’s annual back-to-school survey, the state’s public schools started the year with more than 1,000 vacant teaching positions.

To date, the Oklahoma State Board of Education has granted emergency certifications for more than 3,000 teachers for 2022-23.

That need for support extends beyond sending kind notes, said Jason Perez. Perez is the superintendent of Deer Creek Public Schools, which serves students in Edmond and far northwest Oklahoma City.

Along with developing ways to address the statewide struggle to attract and retain teachers, Perez said needed supports include properly compensating teachers for their time and efforts both during the school day and beyond school hours, such as attending professional development sessions during the summer or sponsoring after-school activities.

He also called on the state Legislature to be more mindful of what educators can realistically accomplish during the work day.

“They (legislators) need to back off on new initiatives,” he said. “Every year, there are new pet projects that require more of our teachers’ time: professional development, writing and developing new curriculum, lesson planning. These activities often have to take place outside of the contract day because there’s no time to get them done.

"We simply have to start taking mandates off teachers’ plates.”

