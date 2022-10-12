Oklahoma names 2023 Teacher of the Year finalists

Six teachers from the Tulsa metro and surrounding area are among 12 finalists for 2023 State Teacher of the Year just announced by the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

Local finalists are Kelsee Arnold, who teaches Gifted and Talented students at Broken Arrow’s Spring Creek and Aspen Creek elementary schools; Julie Cryer, band teacher at Jenks Middle School; Traci Manuel, English teacher at Tulsa’s Booker T. Washington High School; and Rexanne McCrary, language and composition and English teacher at Union High School.

From the surrounding area are William Peeper, history teacher at Cushing High School and Julie Osburn, who teaches at Pryor’s Lincoln Elementary School.

“These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”

All finalists were first named Teacher of the Year in their respective districts and then selected for the state-level competition by a panel of educators, lawmakers and civic leaders who reviewed their applications.

The 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year will be named at a ceremony in March and will travel across Oklahoma as an ambassador for teachers throughout the 2023-24 school year.

Finalists from elsewhere in the state are: Marcy Boudreaux-Johnson, reading intervention teacher at Deer Creek Public Schools; Emily Boyett, speech-language pathologist at Edmond Public Schools; Steven Smith, high school art teacher at Lawton Public Schools; Alona Whitebird, high school social studies teacher at Moore Public Schools; Tenille Mehl, school counselor at Noble Public Schools; and Rob Bradshaw, orchestra instructor at Norman Public Schools.

Featured video: Union's Rebecka Peterson named 2022 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year