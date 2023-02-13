OKLAHOMA CITY — The Legislature honored Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Rebecka Peterson on Monday.

Peterson, a Union High School math teacher, is a finalist for National Teacher of the Year.

Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, introduced her on the Senate floor, saying this is her 14th year in education and 11th year at Union. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in math, Rader said.

Peterson said she has traveled 18,000 miles while visiting schools all over the state during her tenure as Oklahoma Teacher of the Year.

“Every time I get back in that car, I am overwhelmed and humbled by the dedication of our educators,” she said.

She said it is an honor of lifetime to represent Oklahoma teachers.​