Oklahoma lawmakers studying worsening teacher shortage

Sabra Tucker, executive director of the Oklahoma Retired Educators Association, told those gathered at Waldron’s study that stress amid increasing criticisms and demands from society is the primary driver of teacher retirements right now.

“What I heard from people is that ‘my health is not worth staying in the classroom. As much as I love teaching and students, I do not love all the stress of being in the classroom with unrealistic expectations and more and more demands than I have ever had before in my entire career,’” Tucker said.

Waldron said legislative action at this juncture is a must.

“It will get worse the longer we as legislators don’t act to solve it. I am humbled and encouraged by the House Common Education Committee, under the leadership of Chair Rhonda Baker, for taking this issue seriously … There is a problem. We must work together to fix it.”

Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, a former elementary school teacher and school district administrator, held a study last week on how “meaningful” training and professional development for teachers could help improve teacher retention rates, while Baker, R-Yukon, and chair of the House Common Education Committee, hosted an interim study about “innovative approaches” to improving Oklahoma's teacher shortage.