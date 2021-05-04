Oklahoma investing $14 million in summer learning to help students after pandemic year

OKLAHOMA CITY — With sights on recovery from a disruptive pandemic, Oklahoma will dedicate millions of dollars to summer learning and youth programs.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education will invest a minimum of $14 million in federal stimulus funds for summer enrichment through 2023, and individual school districts are leveraging their own federal aid to expand student learning opportunities after the school year ends this month.

“This has been a school year like no other, and it will be a summer like no other,” State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said.

Hofmeister announced the $14 million initiative, called Ready Together Oklahoma, at a press conference Monday at Cesar Chavez Elementary School, a part of Oklahoma City Public Schools, with school district superintendents from across the state, nonprofit representatives and tribal partners in attendance.