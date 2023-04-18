The Oklahoma Senate’s and House of Representatives’ differing views of public education spending entered the formal negotiations stage on Monday with the House’s rejection of Senate amendments to House Bills 2775 and 1935.

The procedural move, which was expected, moves discussions to a conference committee of House and Senate members looking for a way to reconcile what seem to be considerable differences between the two chambers.

“The House is prepared to assign conferees and get to work immediately as we strive to provide the citizens of Oklahoma with an education plan that works for every student, every parent, every teacher and every school in the state,” Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said in a written statement Monday afternoon.

A spokesman for Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said there are “active discussions” and directed reporters to Treat’s comments at a Thursday press conference.

“I don’t like to put odds on these things,” Treat said then. “I don’t feel real hopeful this week based on progress, but we’re in April. … We’ll have a breakthrough, hopefully, if all parties want to get to the goals they say they do.

“I know we’re committed to giving parents more choice and to infusing a large amount of money into the public school system. We’re operating in good faith and we hope the others are as well.”

The House and Senate agree that common education should get a boost in appropriations of around $600 million this year, of which a large share would go for tax credits to help parents pay for private schools or homeschooling.

The House wants the tax credits available to everyone, while the Senate wants them limited to households with annual income of less than $200,000.

Another major disagreement is over the distribution of funds to school districts. The Senate wants to send all new money through the existing state aid formula, while the House wants a disproportionate share to go to smaller districts.

There are also disagreements over allocating raises for teachers and support personnel.

Lawmakers have a little over a month to work out a compromise ahead of the constitutionally mandated final adjournment on the last Friday of May.

