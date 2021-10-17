Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence seeking '22 nominations

The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence is now accepting nominations for 2022 Academic All-State selections and the Oklahoma Medal for Excellence.

To be considered for Academic All-State, a senior must attend a public high school and meet at least one of the following criteria: a composite ACT score of at least 30; a combined SAT score of at least 1370; or be selected as a semifinalist for a National Merit, National Achievement or National Hispanic Scholarship. Student eligibility must be verified by either the district superintendent or high school principal.

Due to testing disruptions caused by COVID-19, seniors who have been unable to take the ACT or SAT this year may still be nominated. However, for those students to be considered, their principal must certify that they rank in the top 4% of their class and have not taken either test due to the pandemic.

Academic All-State nominations must be submitted by Dec. 2.

The foundation is also accepting nominations for Oklahoma Medal for Excellence awards for teaching at four levels: elementary, secondary, research university and regional university or community college. A fifth award, presented to an outstanding public school administrator, is open to campus leaders at either the elementary or secondary level.