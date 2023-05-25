Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Last week’s Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence awards ceremony, at which a Sand Springs educator and nearly 20 area public school seniors were honored, will be broadcast this weekend on OETA.

Five state educators and 100 top public school students, named Academic All-Staters, will be recognized during the broadcasts of the OFE’s 37th Academic Awards Celebration at 3 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday on Channel 11, OETA’s Tulsa-area public television channel. The broadcast also can be viewed at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, June 4, on the OETA World Channel.

The gala celebration, which was recorded Saturday at the Cox Business Convention Center in Tulsa, was sponsored by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, a nonprofit organization that recognizes and encourages academic excellence in Oklahoma’s public schools.

Jackson, a STEM teacher at Sand Springs Public Schools’ Limestone Technology Academy for 20 years, received the Oklahoma Medal for Excellence for elementary education. She is the only Tulsa-area educator honored this year.

Described as the “Academy Awards of public education in Oklahoma,” the awards program was emceed by foundation trustee and banquet chairman Kyden Creekpaum, a Tulsa attorney who was an Academic All-State honoree in 2000.

“The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence Academic Awards Program is Oklahoma’s premier awards program honoring academic achievement, innovation and leadership among students and educators in our public schools,” said Elizabeth Inbody, the foundation’s executive director.

“By working together to give outstanding students and educators the recognition they deserve, we send a message that we value their accomplishments and dedication, and we inspire others to strive for excellence.”

The program will also feature a keynote address by Sheryl WuDunn, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, author and business executive.

WuDunn and her husband, journalist Nicholas Kristoff, are the co-authors of such best-selling books as “Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope” and “Half the Sky: Turning Oppression into Opportunity for Women.”

In her keynote address, “Empowering Students to Change the World,” WuDunn shares ways young people can impact the lives of others in their communities and around the world.

The broadcast will also feature music by the Tulsa Youth Symphony.

A link to the broadcast will be available in June on the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence’s website at

For more information, call the foundation office at 405-236-0006.