Superintendent Ryan Walters responded after Oklahoma faith leaders sent him a letter in response to remarks he recently made about forming a committee to explore the role of prayer in public education. “Setting aside the irony of a Reverend sending a political letter to express her political opinion, I do have respect for her and her position," Walters said of the Rev. Shannon Fleck, director of the Oklahoma Faith Network. "In November of last year, Oklahomans had an election and they elected me to bring back traditional values into the classroom. I have a responsibility to see it done.”