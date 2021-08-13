 Skip to main content
Oklahoma City Public Schools issues mask mandate, confronting state law
Oklahoma City Public Schools issues mask mandate, confronting state law

Stitt and O'Connor

Gov. Kevin Stitt is pictured with his newly appointed Attorney General John O'Connor in Tulsa. The governor complimented Oklahoma City and Santa Fe South schools for offering an opt-out option to their newly enacted mask requirements.

"I appreciate that school districts like Santa Fe (South) Charter Schools and Oklahoma City Public Schools are respecting parents’ rights to decide what is best for the health of their children and opt out of mask requirements if they choose," Stitt said in a statement Friday.

House Minority Leader Emily Virgin responded Friday that Stitt's statement "should be a signal to superintendents across the state that they are able to implement mask policies for their districts.” 

 Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World file

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Public Schools will require face coverings on school property regardless of vaccination status, becoming the second school district to resist a state law prohibiting mask mandates in schools.

