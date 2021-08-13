Oklahoma City Public Schools issues mask mandate, confronting state law

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Public Schools will require face coverings on school property regardless of vaccination status, becoming the second school district to resist a state law prohibiting mask mandates in schools.
