Oklahoma City elementary schools to reopen next week

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City elementary schools are on track to reopen Tuesday for the first time in two months.
Students in pre-K through fourth grade who are not enrolled in the e3 virtual curriculum will return to in-person classes, separated into either Tuesday-Thursday or Wednesday-Friday schedules. Rogers Elementary — which serves fourth, fifth and sixth graders — also will reopen.
Small groups of special education and alternative education students begin meeting on Tuesday, as well.
Oklahoma City Public Schools is considering having fifth through 12th grade students return Feb. 1 in the same A/B schedule, but district leaders say that date is not set in stone. These students are to remain fully in virtual learning until administrators finalize a time to return.
A citizens committee has been working on four packages of projects since June. They are safe learning environments, which includes facilities and maintenance projects; quality teaching learning materials and programs; student classroom technologies; and transportation.
Hawthorne Elementary Principal Melinda Elms talks to parents and students as pre-K and kindergarten students arrive for the first day of in-person class at in Oklahoma City Public Schools on Oct. 20. Oklahoma City schools will restart face-to-face classes for pre-K through fourth grade on Tuesday. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman