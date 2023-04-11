OKLAHOMA CITY — A state governing board on Tuesday unanimously denied an application for the Catholic Church in Oklahoma to create the nation’s first religious charter school.

The decision gives Oklahoma Catholic leaders 30 days to revise and resubmit their application, which will go back before the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board.

After receiving legal guidance from Assistant Attorney General Niki Batt, several board members appeared hesitant to approve the application for the taxpayer-funded religious online charter school submitted by the Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and the Diocese of Tulsa.

Batt highlighted several provisions in state law and in the Oklahoma Constitution that appear to disallow taxpayer-funded religious schools.

In response to legal questions posed by the board's chairman, Batt indicated that the Attorney General's Office might not be able to represent individual board members if they were sued for approving the Catholic charter school application.

Board Chairman Robert Franklin said he expects the board will be sued regardless of its final decision on the charter school application. But he said Statewide Virtual Charter School Board members have faced personal lawsuits in the past for actions they took as part of the panel.

The board's final decision on the archdiocese's charter school application is expected to spur a court battle that could have national implications on whether taxpayer dollars can be used to directly fund religious charter schools. Charter schools are publicly funded but privately operated.

Oklahoma Catholic leaders have said they view the issue of religious charter schools as a possible test case to challenge separation of church and state laws.

Competing legal opinions on this issue from Oklahoma’s current and former attorneys general also set the stage for a likely court battle that could set a precedent across the country.

Catholic leaders are seeking approval to open St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School. The school is expected to enroll about 500 students at the outset and 1,500 students by its fifth year of operation. Local Catholic leaders say they see a need for the online school in rural parts of the state where communities may be too small for a brick-and-mortar Catholic school.



