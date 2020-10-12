Oklahoma AG's Office takes reins in Epic Charter Schools investigation

The state attorney general has appointed special counsel to take over a review of Epic Charter Schools after the results of an investigative audit prompted Oklahoma’s superintendent of schools to vow to recoup millions in taxpayer dollars.

Attorney General Mike Hunter said Monday in a news release that Melissa McLawhorn Houston will serve as special counsel in the matter, and that he has recused himself and many in his office from further review of the audit due to their involvement in several Epic-related investigations and litigation. The office also serves as counsel to the Virtual Charter School Board, which on Tuesday could vote to terminate the contract with Epic.

Also according to the release, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater has agreed to turn over control of examining the audit and any decisions on legal action to the Attorney General’s Office.

A spokesman with the Attorney General’s Office confirmed that the move means that the AG’s office, not Prater, will ultimately decide any criminal charges in the matter.