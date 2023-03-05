The opportunity to train more future mental health providers is certainly one of a planned Tulsa psychiatric hospital's big selling points.

But what it will mean for students in other medical roles may be just as important, Dr. Johnny Stephens said.

"ER physicians, our surgeons, primary care providers — it's going to allow us to give exposure in appropriate mental health care to a number of training physicians," said Stephens, president of OSU Center for Health Sciences, a partner in the project. "Family medicine, internal medicine — all of our disciplines on campus will benefit."

Mental health training is now recognized as important, he said, whatever field of medicine one goes into.

"This is going to be just a tremendous teaching and training opportunity," Stephens said.

Plans for the new hospital, a partnership between the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and Oklahoma State University, were first announced in 2021.

They took their next step recently when officials decided on a name — the Oklahoma Psychiatric Care Center — and set an official groundbreaking date of March 30.

The $70 million, 137,000-square-foot hospital will be built on downtown's west side next to a new Veterans Affairs hospital and OSU Medical Center, with OSU Center for Health Sciences just a mile away.

The 106-bed facility, targeted for a November 2024 opening, will replace the current 56-bed Tulsa Center for Behavioral Health on South Harvard Avenue.

The new hospital is projected to serve an additional 1,000-plus patients a year and help reduce mental health-related ER visits, incarcerations and homelessness.

Carrie Slatton-Hodges, commissioner for the state Department of Mental Health, said the agency is excited to be working with OSU on the venture.

"OSU has an outstanding reputation for its behavioral health degree programs in Tulsa, as well as its research programs," she said. "For us, this is the perfect partnership."

The psychiatric hospital "will be among the best in the country," she said.

"It will increase the ability of all Oklahomans to engage in services when needed, and more will be able to receive the latest in treatment advancements and access to behavioral health care than ever before."

The facility will also double as a state-of-the-art teaching hospital.

"I'm really passionate about the training aspect," Stephens said.

"We feel that we'll be able to add close to 15 new residency slots," he said. "Medical students and nursing students from a number of different universities will train in the facility, as well."

The original plan was for a new 56-bed hospital, but it was expanded thanks to $38 million in federal pandemic relief funding secured through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The facility also will add 100 new jobs, with a total workforce of 270, officials said.

Stephens said the COVID-19 pandemic only added to the strain on the state's mental health system.

"This is going to help reduce some of that strain," he said. "And it's not just inpatient beds. This facility is forward-looking and will have crisis care beds and chairs (for shorter-term observation)."

A drop-off facility for law enforcement is another important feature, he said.

"Hopefully this will reduce the time that law enforcement is having to try to find a facility for those that need mental health care versus incarceration," Stephens said. "We're hoping that that's going to be a tremendous partnership."