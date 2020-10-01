Officials call Epic audit findings 'concerning,' 'deeply disturbing,' 'troubling'

Epic officials, however, had a different take on the report and its findings.

“What we witnessed today was political theatrics, but the information was not new and has been in the public realm for many years,” Epic Superintendent Shelly Hickman said, adding that a point-by-point response to the audit’s findings would be provided within 24 hours.

“The conclusion of the report calls for changes to the law; it does not assert that laws have been broken,” she said. “Policymakers should be cautious about believing politicians over parents.”

While promising a more thorough response to come, Hickman did object to the auditor’s assertion that Epic officials were not helpful or cooperative in the process.

“Our school’s staff has spent thousands of hours responding to a seemingly endless fishing expedition,” she said. “We gave them access to our computer system, and to date we have paid $243,000 for the audit.”

Epic sponsor Rose State College, which was called out in the report for lack of oversight, declined to comment on the report Thursday.

“We will hold on until we have had time to thoroughly analyze the document,” a spokeswoman said.

'There should be consequences'