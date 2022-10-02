OFE seeking Academic All-State nominations

The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence is now accepting nominations for 2023 Academic All-State selections and the Oklahoma Medal for Excellence.

The Academic All-State awards honor 100 public high school seniors with $1,000 merit-based scholarships. Students must meet at least one of the following requirements to qualify: a composite ACT score of at least 30; a combined SAT evidence-based reading and writing and math score of at least 1370; or a National Merit semifinalist.

Additionally, student eligibility must be verified by either their school district’s superintendent or their school’s principal.

Academic All-State nominations must be submitted by Dec. 1 at 5 p.m.

The foundation is also accepting nominations for Oklahoma Medal for Excellence awards for teaching at four levels: elementary, secondary, research university and regional university or community college. A fifth award, presented to an outstanding public school administrator, is open to campus leaders at either the elementary or secondary level.

Along with a sculpture, Oklahoma Medal for Excellence honorees each receive a $5,000 cash award. Anyone may nominate an educator for a Medal for Excellence award. Nominees must be full-time employees of their public school or institution and have demonstrated excellence as an educator. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Nov. 29 online at ofe.org.

All-state scholarships and educator awards will be presented at the foundation’s 35th annual Academic Awards Banquet on May 20 at the Cox Business Convention Center.

The recipients are chosen by an independent selection committee, comprising business, education and civic leaders, as well as former Academic All-Staters and Medal for Excellence winners. Since 1987, the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence has awarded more than $5.2 million in academic awards and scholarships.

