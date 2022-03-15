NSU announces 2022 American Indian symposium

TAHLEQUAH — Northeastern State University’s annual Symposium on the American Indian, a weeklong celebration of Native culture and scholarship, will return for its 49th year starting April 4, the school announced.

The free event, to conclude April 9, is hosted by NSU’s Center for Tribal Studies.

Two keynote speakers will appear virtually, but all other events will be held in person on campus, officials said.

Sara Barnett, director of the Center on Tribal Studies, said this year’s theme is “Fulfilling Our Ancestors’ Dreams” and that the focus will be on celebrating the next generation of indigenous scholars and community leaders.

“Indigenous authors, lawyers, health care professionals, teachers, philosophers and leaders are using their education for the good of their families and their tribal communities,” Barnett said.

“These emerging scholars and leaders are indeed standing on the shoulders of our ancestors, not taking for granted the sacrifices made in order for us to carry on our culture and the legacy of resilience.”

Keynote speakers will include Robin Zape-Tah-Hol-Ah Minthorn, director of indigenous education initiatives at the University of Washington Tacoma; Megan Red Shirt-Shaw of the University of South Dakota, founder of the Natives in America literary publication; and Corey Still, director of student programming and research for the American Indian Graduate Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

A host of other speakers will also participate, sharing indigenous perspectives on topics such as art, STEM education and the judicial system in Indian Territory.

“Each of the presenting scholars brings with them their own experience, education and tribal histories and will address the areas of culture, language and philosophy in their presentations,” Barnett said.

Other highlights include a screening of the film “The Thick Dark Fog” and a Cherokee language teaching demonstration.

The symposium’s traditional concluding powwow will wrap up the event.

For a complete schedule, go to nsuok.edu/symposium, call 918-444-4350 or email tribalstudies@nsuok.edu.

