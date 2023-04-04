OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s attorney general issued a formal opinion on Tuesday limiting the rulemaking power of the state superintendent and State Board of Education.

The binding opinion from Gentner Drummond goes further than an advisory opinion his office issued last month and indicates controversial new rules on school library books and sexual education materials cannot take effect.

The opinion reiterates that the State Board of Education, led by State Superintendent Ryan Walters, can only adopt new agency rules when directed to do so by the Oklahoma Legislature.

Walters said disagrees with Drummond's opinion.

A state agency may only exercise the powers expressly granted to it under state law and no agency can expand its powers through its own authority, the opinion states.

In a news release, Drummond said the content of agency rules are not at issue here. The question was whether the State Board of Education has the authority to issue new rules without explicit direction from state lawmakers, he said.

“Whether I agree or disagree with any particular rule in question is irrelevant if the Board does not have the proper authority to issue those rules,” Drummond said. “The Legislature is vested with policymaking authority. I will not allow any state agency, board or commission to usurp the Legislature’s rightful role, even if they have the best of intentions.”

The new opinion could prevent Walters from crafting additional agency rules after he successfully urged the State Board of Education to pass a rule that would allow the governing body to downgrade the accreditation status of schools whose libraries contain “pornographic materials” or “sexualized content.”

The board also unanimously approved a rule proposed by Walters that would allow parents to review and object to sexual education materials. That rule would also require school employees to notify parents of any information about their child’s health, social or psychological development, including gender identity information such as the pronouns the child uses at school.

Lawmakers did not direct the State Department of Education to pursue such rules.

The two rules are awaiting approval from the Legislature and the governor, but Drummond's opinion indicates the rules are unenforceable. The formal opinion states any rules adopted by the State Board of Education when it exceeds its authority are void. The rules cannot take effect and cannot be enforced, according to the opinion.

"Unfortunately, I disagree with the Attorney General's opinion," Walters said in a statement. "We must keep pornographic material out of schools."

Walters also indicated he wanted to use the rulemaking process to crack down on teachers' association dues.

Drummond’s office issued the new opinion in response to a request from Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, who questioned whether Walters’ attempts to make new rules for the State Department of Education overstepped into lawmakers' policy-making authority.

McBride, chairman of the House Appropriations and Budget Committee on Education, has been critical of Walters and previously said the superintendent’s proposed rules were duplicative of local school district policies.

Walters' office previously downplayed the advisory opinion from the Attorney General's Office on this topic. Advisory opinions are nonbinding.

McBride sought the formal opinion after the Attorney General's Office produced the advisory opinion. Drummond's office did not initially issue a formal opinion because legislation was pending on the topic at the time.