Northeastern State University President Steve Turner will retire this summer, the school announced this week.

Turner, the university’s 19th president, has served in the post for the last 11 years.

In a statement, Turner said that he and his wife, Penny, “feel blessed beyond measure to be part of the NSU story. We sincerely thank each of you for making NSU our home. This season is ending and a new one begins later this summer. NSU’s future is bright.”

Turner took over as president in 2012, coming to NSU from East Central University.

During his tenure, he oversaw a number of major renovation and construction projects, including the NSU Event Center and RiverHawks Wellness Center.

He supported athletic facility upgrades and expanding scholarships for student-athletes.

Turner also worked to expand NSU’s degree offerings, and under his leadership, NSU completed the largest fundraising campaign in its history, raising more than $27 million to support student scholarships, faculty research and facility improvements.

Connie Reilly, chair of the Regional University System of Oklahoma Regents, congratulated Turner in a statement honoring his 35 years in the system.

“Turner has served with the highest integrity and has positively impacted countless students who have used their education to contribute to the economic strengths and culture of Oklahoma,” Reilly said.

