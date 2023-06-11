Northeastern State University’s next president has officially been named.

School officials said Rodney Hanley, most recently president of Lake Superior State University in Michigan, will assume the same post with NSU beginning Aug. 1.

The announcement comes following a national search, officials said. Current president Steve Turner, who has served in the position for over a decade, announced his retirement earlier this year. Hanley will become the 20th president in the university’s history.

“President Hanley is a collaborative leader who has worked closely not only with faculty and administrators but also with local and regional community leaders to create new opportunities for students,” said Chris Van Denhende of the Regional University System of Oklahoma Regents, who chaired the search committee. “He understands and values the sovereignty of tribes and the opportunities for shared prosperity. He is the right choice to lead NSU into the future.

“We know Dr. Hanley will draw upon his academic expertise in sustainability and biology to find innovative ways to ensure Northeastern continues to provide Oklahomans with the degrees needed to enrich Oklahoma’s future.”

Hanley comes with over 35 years of leadership experience in higher education, including at Lake Superior, a rural public university; Fisk University; and the University of North Dakota.

He has extensive experience, officials said, in strategic planning; student, faculty, community and tribal relations; financial and enrollment management; and fundraising.

Hanley said: “I’d like to thank RUSO’s Board of Regents for the opportunity to steward Northeastern into its next chapter. As the fourth-largest university in the state, NSU graduates are vital to Oklahoma’s success. I am proud to accept the appointment, and I look forward to joining the NSU family and working with our faculty and staff to continue to serve our students.”

Hanley holds a doctorate from the University of Kansas, master’s from the University of Cambridge, as well as master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Eastern Illinois University. He has a certificate in Leadership in Education from Harvard University.

