North Tulsa's back to school event celebrates 17th anniversary; other area events also underway this week

The North Tulsa Economic Development Initiative is preparing to host the 17th annual North Tulsa Community Enrichment Back 2 School event on Saturday, and local calendars are full of back-to-school bashes as area schools prepare for the first day of fall classes.

Lana Turner-Addison, president of the group, organized the first North Tulsa Back 2 School Event 16 years ago. She hopes it will motivate kids to get excited about returning to school and give parents peace of mind about obtaining school supplies.

“We believe the Back 2 School event provides a sense of hope to the community during a time when we are all preoccupied with COVID-19 and the delta variant,” she said.

Instead of the traditional set-up at McLain High School, this year’s event will be a drive-through at Pine Premier Child Care in order to respect safety concerns and social distancing.

Traditional school supplies — such as pencils and spiral notebooks — will be coupled with face masks and headphones in response to COVID-19.