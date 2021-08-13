North Tulsa's back to school event celebrates 17th anniversary; other area events also underway this week

The North Tulsa Economic Development Initiative is preparing to host the 17th annual North Tulsa Community Enrichment Back 2 School event on Saturday, and local calendars are full of back-to-school bashes as area schools prepare for the first day of fall classes.
Lana Turner-Addison, president of the group, organized the first North Tulsa Back 2 School Event 16 years ago. She hopes it will motivate kids to get excited about returning to school and give parents peace of mind about obtaining school supplies.
“We believe the Back 2 School event provides a sense of hope to the community during a time when we are all preoccupied with COVID-19 and the delta variant,” she said.
Instead of the traditional set-up at McLain High School, this year’s event will be a drive-through at Pine Premier Child Care in order to respect safety concerns and social distancing.
Traditional school supplies — such as pencils and spiral notebooks — will be coupled with face masks and headphones in response to COVID-19.
“We recognize that many students will benefit from having headphones as they complete their homework, which will allow them to remain focused on learning,” said Turner-Addison. “Headphones will help limit the distractions if they have siblings or other family members at home while they are engaged in schoolwork.”
The organization is prepared to provide supplies and headphones to 350 students, but parents are encouraged to call 918-534-6884 to reserve supplies in advance.
Here is a list of resource fairs, shot clinics and other events that offer free necessities to students before they head back to the classroom:
North Tulsa’s Back 2 School Community Enrichment Drive-Thru
Saturday, Aug. 14, 9-11:30 a.m.
Pine Premier Child Care, 518 E. Pine Street
Distributing school supplies, including headphones and masks
Organized by North Tulsa Economic Development Initiative and co-sponsored by the George Kaiser Family Foundation, Tulsa Public Schools and Pine Premier Child Care
Back-to-School Community Resource Fair
Saturday, Aug. 14, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Hicks Park Community Center, 3443 S. Mingo Road
Free immunizations, school supplies, information about reading, homework help, nutrition, etc.
Organized by the Coalition of Hispanic Organizations, Tulsa Public Schools, Tulsa Tech and the Martin Regional Library
Back to School Bash
Saturday, Aug. 14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Gilcrease Hills Baptist Church, 2001 W. Newton St.
Free school supplies and food to students in need
Organized by the Christian Ministers Alliance and sponsored by Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, Tulsa Police Department and Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office
Back to School Community Resource Fair
Sunday, Aug. 15, 10 a.m.-noon
Rudsill Regional Library, 1520 N. Hartford Ave.
Free immunizations, health checkups, dental screenings, school supplies and activities
Organized by Tulsa City County Library and sponsored by Friends of the Rudisill Regional Library, Modern Woodmen of America, Sisters Sippin Tea Literary Group, State Farm Insurance Agent Jonathan Gibson, Sweet Lisa’s Cafe, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, TTCU Federal Credit Union and the Tulsa Library Trust.
Back to School Community Resource Fair
Tuesday, Aug. 17, 9 a.m.-noon
Tulsa Tech Lemley Memorial Campus, 3550 S. Memorial Drive
School children will receive school supplies, immunizations, dental screenings, haircuts and resource information
Organized by Tulsa City County Library and sponsored by more than 70 businesses
Community Back to School Bash
Tuesday, Aug. 17, 5-7:15 p.m.
OSU-Tulsa Parking Lot A, 700 N. Greenwood Ave.
Live performances (local middle and high school bands and dance groups), free school supplies, program information
Organized by Oklahoma State University-Tulsa
The North Tulsa Economic Development Initiative, as well as all of the back-to-school event organizers, are continuing to accept sponsorships. All of the original listings and contact information can be found online, and Turner-Addison can be reached at lturner_ntedi@aol.com or 918-534-6884.
Featured video: Tulsa Public Schools superintendent on masks for 2021-22 school year