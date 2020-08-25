Some north Tulsa schools will soon be bringing school office help directly to where students and parents live through a new partnership with Tulsa Housing Authority.
Classes begin Aug. 31 at Tulsa Public Schools, and students will spend at least the first nine weeks of the new academic year receiving remote instruction at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
School leaders and support staff from McLain feeder pattern schools will launch satellite office hours beginning Sept. 14 at Mohawk Manor, Comanche Park, Apache Manor, and Seminole Hills.
“This is really about showing up in the communities we serve to say we’re here to serve you during this difficult time – anything a parent might need for a student’s success that they would normally have to go to a school to get help with. We want to take out as many barriers as possible,” said Rob Kaiser, interim principal at Monroe Demonstration Academy, 2010 E. 48th St. North.
Each school site, including elementary schools and McLain High School for Science and Technology, will dispatch a couple of employees prepared to provide support to students and parents while schools remain in distance learning mode.
These include questions about curriculum or a child’s grades and especially technology support.
“We are really excited to collaborate with Tulsa Housing Authority to meet families where they’re at,” Kaiser said. “We’ve even been talking about the potential to bring in more resources like tutoring in the future, but with social distancing concerns, we want to limit the numbers (of on-site school staffers) and limit outside partners for the time being.”
Office hours will be 2-4 p.m. on school days as follows: Mondays at Comanche Park, 3608 N. Quaker Ave.; Tuesdays at Apache Manor, 2402 N. Marion Ave.; Wednesdays at Mohawk Manor, 3637 N. Birmingham Ave.; and Thursdays at Seminole Hills, 1624 E. Virgin St.
Other school sites served are Unity Learning Academy, and Anderson, Celia Clinton, Hawthorne, John Hope Franklin, Springdale, and Whitman elementary schools.
Kaiser said no question great or small is unwelcome and office hours will continue “as long as the need exists.”
“It may not be a large enough question to walk to a school or catch a bus, but we want parents to know on Mondays from 2 to 4, the Monroe office will be at Comanche Park or wherever,” he said. “Because of the pandemic, there are so many things so far out of our control. The more we can empower our families, the easier this time will be.”