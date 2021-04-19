North Tulsa school to be renamed North Star Academy

One north Tulsa school is getting a new name, while debate continues on the name of another campus just four miles away.
At Monday night’s meeting, the school board voted 6-0 to change the name of Tulsa Learning Academy to North Star Academy starting with the 2021-22 school year.
Previously located at the Tulsa Promenade mall, Tulsa Learning Academy relocated to the former campus of Alcott Elementary School and the McLain Seventh Grade Center at the start of the 2019-20 school year.
As part of the alternative school’s redesign, its students were asked in the fall of 2019 for input. Among the items specifically brought up was the name, and after group research projects, the students kept coming back to the name North Star Academy.
The name carries multiple meanings, including nods to both the campus’ location as one of TPS’ northernmost campuses and Frederick Douglass’ 19th century newspaper.
“Looking at this name, the North Star, it is something that symbolizes a new direction, focus, purpose, freedom to grow and learn,” board member Jennettie Marshall said. “That’s what takes place at Tulsa Learning Academy.
"I can’t say enough about the fact that the students worked hard and collaborated to come up with this idea.”
Meanwhile, the discussion continues as to what the name of Dual Language Academy will be after this school year.
At the board’s April 5 meeting, a recommendation to rename Dual Language Academy the Felicitas Mendez International School at Ralph J. Bunche was tabled due to neighborhood feedback.
The north Tulsa school is located at the former site of Ralph J. Bunche Elementary School; hence the proposal to name the campus for two people.
The Bunche building was closed in 2011 as part of Project Schoolhouse, and its early childhood program was relocated to another building on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The Dual Language Academy relocated to the building in 2015 after outgrowing its shared space with Monroe Demonstration School.
As was the case at the April 5 meeting, several community members and former students made it clear Monday night that they still believe the building should only have one name on it — Bunche’s.
“I do not mean to diminish the Felicitas Mendez legacy by comparison,” Carmen Fields said. “I’m sure there is another appropriate forum to recognize her noteworthy accomplishments.”