North Tulsa school to be renamed North Star Academy

One north Tulsa school is getting a new name, while debate continues on the name of another campus just four miles away.

At Monday night’s meeting, the school board voted 6-0 to change the name of Tulsa Learning Academy to North Star Academy starting with the 2021-22 school year.

Previously located at the Tulsa Promenade mall, Tulsa Learning Academy relocated to the former campus of Alcott Elementary School and the McLain Seventh Grade Center at the start of the 2019-20 school year.

As part of the alternative school’s redesign, its students were asked in the fall of 2019 for input. Among the items specifically brought up was the name, and after group research projects, the students kept coming back to the name North Star Academy.

The name carries multiple meanings, including nods to both the campus’ location as one of TPS’ northernmost campuses and Frederick Douglass’ 19th century newspaper.

“Looking at this name, the North Star, it is something that symbolizes a new direction, focus, purpose, freedom to grow and learn,” board member Jennettie Marshall said. “That’s what takes place at Tulsa Learning Academy.