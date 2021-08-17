North Tulsa elementary school officially gets new, old names

The magnet school formerly known as the Dual Language Academy is now officially the Felicitas Mendez International School at Ralph J. Bunche.
At a ceremony Tuesday afternoon prior to the magnet school’s back-to-school night, a mostly masked crowd of students, teachers, Tulsa Public Schools officials and community members cut the ribbon and unveiled the campus’ new moniker.
Earlier this year, the Tulsa school board voted to both rename the program and reinstate the Bunche name to the property at 2703 N. Yorktown Ave.
“I am so proud that the students here will start the year in a school and a building named for these two extraordinary leaders and people of color,” Superintendent Deborah Gist said.
Named for the first Black Nobel Peace Prize recipient, the Ralph J. Bunche Elementary School building was closed in 2011 as part of Project Schoolhouse, a Tulsa Public Schools efficiency initiative that led to the closure of 13 school buildings that year. The school’s early childhood program was relocated to another building on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
The Dual Language Academy relocated to the building in 2015 after outgrowing its shared space with Monroe Demonstration School.
As part of the naming agreement, Tuesday’s ceremony included the Ralph J. Bunche Elementary School song and remarks from one of its alumnae, former school board member and state legislator Judy Eason McIntyre.
“When I started at Ralph J. Bunche in 1950, the teachers were there to help us become productive citizens,” she said. “I think except for a little while in my life, I have been a productive citizen. I know that you teachers are going to do the same thing and move these children to where they need to be the productive citizens.”
The magnet program’s namesake, Mendez, was an Afro-Latina woman originally from Puerto Rico. Mendez, her husband and four other families sued their public school district in Westminster, California, over its segregation policies, which barred Hispanic students from attending.
The families won their case in 1946, and the decision was upheld by the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals a year later — seven years before the U.S. Supreme Court held in Brown v. Board of Education that school segregation was unconstitutional.
“As you look around, this school is a living testimony to that case’s legacy,” Principal Irma Sandoval said.