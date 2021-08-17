North Tulsa elementary school officially gets new, old names

“When I started at Ralph J. Bunche in 1950, the teachers were there to help us become productive citizens,” she said. “I think except for a little while in my life, I have been a productive citizen. I know that you teachers are going to do the same thing and move these children to where they need to be the productive citizens.”

The magnet program’s namesake, Mendez, was an Afro-Latina woman originally from Puerto Rico. Mendez, her husband and four other families sued their public school district in Westminster, California, over its segregation policies, which barred Hispanic students from attending.

The families won their case in 1946, and the decision was upheld by the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals a year later — seven years before the U.S. Supreme Court held in Brown v. Board of Education that school segregation was unconstitutional.

“As you look around, this school is a living testimony to that case’s legacy,” Principal Irma Sandoval said.

