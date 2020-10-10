Nominations open for Academic All-State Awards honoring public high school seniors

The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence is seeking nominations for its 2021 Academic All-State scholarships honoring top high school seniors.

Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Dec. 3 online at ofe.org.

Scholarships and educator awards totaling $100,000 will be presented at the foundation’s 35th annual Academic Awards Banquet on May 15 at the Cox Business Convention Center.

Additionally, the foundation will recognize five innovative public school educators who were selected in 2020 as Medal for Excellence winners but were unable to be honored last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will not be a selection process for Medal for Excellence Awards for educators this year so that it may honor the 2020 medal winners.

The Academic All-State awards honor 100 public high school seniors with $1,000 merit-based scholarships. Students must meet at least one of the following requirements to qualify: a composite ACT score of at least 30; a combined SAT evidence-based reading and writing and math score of at least 1370; or semifinalist status for a National Merit, National Achievement or National Hispanic Scholarship.