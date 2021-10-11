No mask policy changes made at Jenks, BA school board meetings

With one child in prekindergarten and the other an elementary student with asthma, Janzen said masks could be the only thing preventing her children from suffering long-term respiratory issues.

“A lot of people tend to minimize the risk to kids,” Janzen said. “While the risk for death is low, there are a lot of long-term effects we’re seeing in kids.”

Jenks school board President Terry Keeling said the board has been receiving data from medical professionals on both sides of the mask debate, which has made it a challenge to decide what is best for their schools.

COVID-19 data since the mask requirement first went into place point to masks being successful in reducing case numbers, Keeling said, and because of that, he is willing to let the requirement stay in place.

“I’m not going to sit here and say I’m a mask expert; I have no clue if it helped or not,” he said. “If it did, whatever little bit it helped, we’re thrilled. We want the numbers to stay low.”

Keeling said there is not one thing in particular that will cause the board to lift the requirement, but he said that if positive cases and risk of outbreaks stay low, the requirement could be lifted.