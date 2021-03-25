No action on Epic Charter Schools by State Board of Education

The Oklahoma State Board of Education met Thursday but took no action on the passage of its Tuesday deadline for Epic Charter Schools to repay $11.2 million with no payment received.

The payment demand was based on an investigative audit by the State Auditor and Inspector's Office, which found chronically excessive administrative overhead costs and inaccurate cost accounting by the operators of Epic One-on-One and Epic Blended Learning Centers.

Carrie Burkhart, spokeswoman for the Oklahoma State Department of Education, said that rather than make any payments by Tuesday, “instead they (Epic) have responded to the demand for repayment. Now, OSDE is systematically reviewing the response alongside the work papers produced by the State Auditor.”

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister had vowed on Tuesday that at Thursday's meeting, the State Board of Education would consider its response and determine its next steps, "which may include litigation.”

After more than four hours in executive session, the board returned and took votes on three other matters discussed behind closed doors but not Epic.

In late January, Brad Clark, general counsel for the state board, told the Tulsa World that the clock on Epic’s 60-day deadline officially began Jan. 23.