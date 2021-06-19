Newly approved OSU budget includes modest tuition, fee hike

STILLWATER — Students at Oklahoma State University’s Stillwater and Tulsa campuses will see a 2.5% increase in tuition and mandatory fees under a new budget approved Friday.
The $1.5 billion operating budget for fiscal year 2022 was approved by the OSU/A&M Board of Regents during a regularly scheduled meeting.
The tuition and fee increase, which affects all in-state undergraduate and graduate students at the campuses, is the first such increase in three years, officials said.
“Moving forward, keeping the costs of an OSU degree affordable remains foremost on our minds,” OSU President Burns Hargis said in a statement. “Even though the increase is minimal, it will enable investment in educational and research programs and initiatives as well as ensure we consider the impact of inflation on operational costs.”
OSU’s total enrollment is 33,021, led by 24,405 at its Stillwater and Tulsa campuses, including the College of Veterinary Medicine, officials said.
The new $1.5 billion operating budget is up from $1.36 billion for fiscal year 2021.
Contributing to that increase are more than $70 million in one-time federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds, officials said. The funds are used mainly for student aid, as well as for addressing COVID-related costs necessary to maintain a safe campus environment and other revenue shortfalls due to the pandemic.
The new budget also includes a 4.8% increase in state appropriations for targeted workforce development initiatives for engineering, STEM, nursing and teacher education.
“We approved a budget today to provide many benefits to our students, citizens and state while maintaining accessibility and affordability,” said Rick Davis, chairman of the Board of Regents of Oklahoma State University and the Oklahoma A&M Colleges.
“The budget provides investments in areas to help grow our economy, educate the future workforce, expand research and promote innovation.”
Hargis added: “Federal funding, additional state appropriations and donor support have been critical to meeting the needs of our students and their families and in keeping the university budget in a solid position as we enter the fall semester.
“Oklahoma State has weathered one of the most uncertain times in university history,” he said. “I am extremely proud of the way we worked together during the pandemic and did not waver from our land grant education, research and service mission.”