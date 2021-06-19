Newly approved OSU budget includes modest tuition, fee hike

STILLWATER — Students at Oklahoma State University’s Stillwater and Tulsa campuses will see a 2.5% increase in tuition and mandatory fees under a new budget approved Friday.

The $1.5 billion operating budget for fiscal year 2022 was approved by the OSU/A&M Board of Regents during a regularly scheduled meeting.

The tuition and fee increase, which affects all in-state undergraduate and graduate students at the campuses, is the first such increase in three years, officials said.

“Moving forward, keeping the costs of an OSU degree affordable remains foremost on our minds,” OSU President Burns Hargis said in a statement. “Even though the increase is minimal, it will enable investment in educational and research programs and initiatives as well as ensure we consider the impact of inflation on operational costs.”

OSU’s total enrollment is 33,021, led by 24,405 at its Stillwater and Tulsa campuses, including the College of Veterinary Medicine, officials said.

The new $1.5 billion operating budget is up from $1.36 billion for fiscal year 2021.