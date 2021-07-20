New Tulsa-area higher education consortium hopes better teamwork pays off for all

A task force launched in April 2020 laid the groundwork for the consortium, Latta said.

“The task force was so critical because that’s where we brought in business and industry and civic bodies to be part of it. So it wasn’t just institutions thinking through transfers; it was everyone coming together and brainstorming about how to create higher ed opportunities for students.”

Other partners in the effort include ImpactTulsa, the city of Tulsa, Tulsa Community Foundation, the Tulsa Regional Chamber, the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce and the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.

Latta, who has a doctorate in instructional leadership and academic curriculum from the University of Oklahoma, most recently was ImpactTulsa’s director of postsecondary partnerships and research.

Susan Johnson, consortium chair and OSU-Tulsa associate provost, said, “There is important work to be done, and Dr. Latta is a great choice to lead this endeavor. The experience she gained in her role with ImpactTulsa, as well as the relationships she built with higher education institutions, will be valuable.”

The consortium is made possible through funding from the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies.