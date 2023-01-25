New program to support universities' virtual health care innovations

A program to help new virtual health technologies developed by university researchers and inventors reach the marketplace should ultimately improve health care access across Oklahoma, officials said.

Canopy Healthtech, a partnership among tech nonprofit Tulsa Innovation Labs, the George Kaiser Family Foundation and three universities — Oklahoma State University, the University of Oklahoma and the University of Tulsa — was recently announced and is offering $400,000 in grants to help transform university research projects into clinic-ready technologies, officials said.

Applications for project proposals must be submitted by 5 p.m. March 1.

The program is intended to spur development of virtual health technologies that can address regional gaps in health care, better reaching traditionally underserved patients such as in rural, indigenous and inner-city communities.

Program Executive Director Rachel Lane, a senior staff member at the OU Price College of Business, said: “The funds and mentoring Canopy provides inventors will support startup formation from Oklahoma ideas. As these companies choose to stay and grow in Oklahoma, we will gain a critical mass of business and workforce that uniquely differentiates and distinguishes our industry.”

Ron Van Der Busche, senior associate vice president for research at OSU, said: “OSU’s land grant mission means serving our communities in the state, and Canopy will be a catalyst to move OSU virtual health technology into the real world.”

Faculty, researchers, students and clinicians, including nursing, allied health and veterinary professionals, are invited to apply for program support.

Program architect Shawna Khouri of Tulsa Innovation Labs said: “Oklahoma innovators have developed technologies with the potential to positively impact human health. To reach their potential, these technologies need business, regulatory and marketing expertise.”

Canopy will provide the necessary funding as well as the expertise critical for bringing innovations “from bench to business,” Khouri said.

For more information about Canopy Healthtech or the application process, go to canopyhealth.tech or email info@canopyhealth.tech.

