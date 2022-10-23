New OSU strategic plan tackles student debt, graduation rates: 'We want to set our sights high'

Boosting enrollment, increasing graduation rates and reducing student debt through more scholarships are among the goals Oklahoma State University has set for itself in a new strategic plan.

The plan, which has received interim approval from the OSU/A&M Board of Regents, was finalized recently after months of work, officials said.

With the plan intended to better meet the needs of students and Oklahoma’s workforce, the process included input from students, faculty, staff and alumni, along with donors, industry representatives, tribal partners and state leaders, OSU President Kayse Shrum said.

“We want to set our sights high and have some ambitious goals for where we’re going in the future,” she said.

Among the plan’s goals are to increase enrollment by at least 5,000 new first-year students on the Stillwater campus by fall 2026, while increasing the six-year graduation rate 10% by 2027.

The current graduation rate is 65%, already better than the national average of 64%, officials said.

Decreasing student debt is also a major priority.

Goals include increasing the percentage of OSU students graduating debt-free from 40% to 60% and, for those who do graduate with debt, cutting it to an average of $3,000 or less per year of attendance, down from the current $5,000.

“As a land-grant university, access is a key part of who we are, and affordability is really a huge piece of access,” Shrum said, adding that to help fight student debt, OSU will seek a $23 million increase per year in scholarships.

A capital fundraising campaign will be announced later.

“We haven’t really set a number on our overall campaign goal. We wanted to focus on putting our strategy together first,” Shrum said.

But, she said, the projected scholarship boost would be part of a total annual increase of $47 million in fundraising. “We will have to really rely heavily on our Cowboy family in fundraising,” she added.

The plan also calls for more investment in student support, including an increase in advising capacity.

“We know that students who are engaged with their advisers have more meaningful engagement and are more likely to stay on track and graduate,” Shrum said.

The plan further emphasizes career placement and job readiness, including a new feature to help graduates compete for jobs: a student portfolio that highlights each student’s competencies and interdisciplinary skills.

Shrum said OSU’s presence in Tulsa will also be critical to the university’s strategy and that she expects the relationship to continue to be mutually beneficial.

“I see OSU-Tulsa and (Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences) as really key,” she said. “I think there’s a lot of opportunity, and with all the things that are happening, Tulsa should see a huge impact.”

Shrum said the new plan was crafted with the university’s traditional land-grant mission in mind.

From OSU’s beginning, the goal has been “to provide access to people who wouldn’t otherwise have access to an education and to lift up a whole new generation of people who can go out and be servant leaders in their communities,” Shrum said.

“That’s really our charge, and today we see it no differently than when we were created.”

To learn more, visit bit.ly/osuplan.

April 2021 video: Oklahoma State University’s next president, Dr. Kayse Shrum, talks about hopes and aspirations for position