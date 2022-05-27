New law lets lottery money help Oklahoma schools pay advanced teachers more

A new law will allow for Oklahoma Lottery proceeds to help public schools offer more competitive salaries for teachers with advanced, lead and master certifications.

House Bill 4388, signed Thursday by Gov. Kevin Stitt, allows lottery funds to serve as a state match to local school districts' contributions to certify advanced, lead and master teachers.

"This will increase teacher salaries, give them promotion opportunities while staying in the classroom and help stem a teacher shortage that is impacting schools across the state," according to a news release from the Oklahoma Lottery Commission.

Under the new law, school districts would identify their own highest-quality teachers for the certificates and assign advanced, lead and master designations informed by observation, out-of-classroom time and student performance.

No more than 10% of each participating district's teachers would receive the Teacher Empowerment Fund certification in any given year, under HB4388.

"The Teacher Empowerment Fund identifies tangible beneficiaries for lottery dollars, which helps assure people that, win or lose, their money is helping Oklahoma teachers," said Jay Finks, Oklahoma Lottery Commission executive director. “This program is absolutely the right next step in modernizing the Oklahoma Lottery.”

Since its inception, the Oklahoma Lottery has contributed more than $1.1 billion to education.

The first $65 million in annual net proceeds deposited into the Oklahoma Education Lottery Trust Fund would be distributed similarly: 45% to common education, 45% to higher education, 5% is deposited into the state’s teachers retirement system and 5% is deposited into a school consolidation fund.

For fiscal years 2021-22, officials project more than $158 million will go toward education from Oklahoma Lottery profits.

“The Oklahoma Lottery has grown significantly over the past six years, and future years’ projections have shown to be just as promising, making it a dependable funding stream for this program,” said Rep. Kyle Hilbert, author of House Bill 4388. “This bill ... provides a clear career advancement pathway for teachers that allows them to receive higher pay without having to leave the classroom.”

Those with advanced teaching certificates would receive at least $3,000 more than the state salary schedule or the district's rate of pay, according to HB 4388. For lead teaching certificates, it's at least $5,000 more; master teaching certificates earn at least $10,000 more.

Featured video: Union's Rebecka Peterson named 2022 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year