New health clinic at east Tulsa school celebrated, noted as welcoming to immigrant families

These clinics reportedly served more than 14,400 patients last year. Of these, about 8,400 were uninsured and about 11,600 identified themselves as Hispanic or Latino.

Originally, the newest facility was supposed to be located between Martin Regional Library and Disney Elementary School near 25th Street and Garnett Road. That location didn't work out, however. Luckily, Union Public Schools offered space at its new elementary school, where the district was looking to build its own health clinic.

"It ended up being a great, great partnership, I believe, with Union Public Schools to provide an even better location with better access and serve a larger community because of that," Tulsa City Councilor Connie Dodson said.

Union Superintendent Kirt Hartzler said building the facility at Ellen Ochoa completed the district's longtime vision to create what he calls a community school village. He believes this concept is the first of its kind in the state and one of few throughout the country.

"Our plan is to hopefully take this, share it with other communities in other cities," Hartzler said. Not only in Oklahoma but also across the nation. Hopefully it will be replicated many times over.