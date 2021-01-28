 Skip to main content
New Epic school board member shared COVID misinformation

OKLAHOMA CITY — Epic Charter Schools’ newest school board member shared misinformation about COVID-19 and Facebook posts calling the pandemic “lies.”

J.P. Franklin of Chickasha was appointed Monday to fill an open seat on Epic’s school board. He will replace board member Mike Cantrell, who resigned in October.

Franklin has shared and made multiple Facebook posts on his publicly viewable account questioning the reality of COVID-19 — a viral disease that has killed more than 3,300 Oklahomans and infects thousands of people each day.

A post he shared Aug. 15 claims that the pandemic is a conspiracy to start a “great reset” for a totalitarian regime. Other posts from Franklin mock and question the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines.

