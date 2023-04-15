A new charter school preparing to open in south Tulsa will represent several “firsts.”

Tulsa Classical Academy is to be the first American classical education public school choice in the state.

It will be the first Oklahoma affiliate of the sometimes controversial Hillsdale College, a private conservative Christian liberal arts college in Michigan working to expand patriotic education through charter schools.

It will be the first charter school founded in a suburban school district in the Tulsa metro.

And it will be the first new charter school in Tulsa to open in a brand-new facility.

Founder Nathan Phelps said the classical curriculum he and his wife just happened upon after enrolling their children in a south Tulsa private school sparked an interest in opening up the same kind of learning opportunity for public school students in the metro.

“I began to appreciate the education my kids had that I did not, and I had an excellent public school education,” said Phelps. “My kids are getting an education that is so much deeper than a lot of kids are getting today because the focus is on wisdom and being a lifelong learner.

“We came up with this crazy idea, and people embraced it.”

The future site of Tulsa Classical Academy at 98th Street and Sheridan Road is just exposed lumber being erected on raw earth right now, and a newly hired head of school still has many teachers to hire.

Sheridan must be widened and a traffic signal installed before the school opens in August.

But the mere idea of this educational choice has already drawn initial registrations of 700 students in kindergarten through eighth grade from 60-plus ZIP codes, plus a waiting list of 300 more.

All for a school that doesn’t yet exist.

“I think there’s a pent-up demand for a public school that works for me that is not a traditional model,” said Eric Doss, director of quality charter services for the Oklahoma Public School Resource Center, which has provided TCA with technical assistance and federal grant funding for new school startups. “Outside of Tulsa in most of the other schools in the suburbs, you go to the neighborhood elementary, then to the neighborhood middle school and then the neighborhood high school — and there’s usually just one. There’s just that one pathway. But in Tulsa, since the (19)70s there have been more and more pathways.”

Janelle Perusi is counting the days until her daughter begins second grade at Tulsa Classical after switching to homeschooling during her kindergarten year because of struggles with COVID-19 protocols.

“One of the things that struck me about TCA and Hillsdale is the curriculum focus on the virtues, character and the whole person instead of just 'teach the material and take the test,'” said Perusi. “I feel like anybody’s welcome there, including Christians. It feels like there is such a hostility against people like me. I’m sending my daughter, who is a person of color, there. I have researched what they teach, and I don’t see any issues there or any political or religious drive there.

“I think they just have a good foundation of what values and virtues have stood the test of time. Yes, because they are Western, they will have a Judeo-Christian background, and that’s where we get a lot of our history here in America. I believe that is what helps humanity to flourish.”

Charter schools are public schools

As a charter school, TCA will be a public school — funded with taxpayer money — but governed by an independent board and exempted from some state requirements for public schools.

Phelps, who currently serves as governing board chair, said one of the first orders of business has been to educate parents and possible donors about what a charter school is — and to draw clear lines of distinction between how TCA will operate and how Epic Charter Schools operated in its first decade.

“We have had to de-program everyone because of what happened with Epic,” said Phelps. “Our goal has been to do everything differently than Epic.”

Throughout its first decade of operation, the state’s largest charter school enriched its founders, resulting in years of law enforcement investigations and eventually criminal charges that are still pending.

Unlike that school’s initial design, Tulsa Classical Academy will have no middle man, called a charter management organization, trying to make a profit from operating a school.

Instead, TCA’s nonprofit governing board employs a head of school and will directly oversee the school’s operations and use of taxpayer dollars, using the free-of-charge, classical education curriculum and board and teacher training offered by Hillsdale College.

Idea for school evolved

Classical education has long been available only through private schools.

TCA’s founder, who works in software, was so intrigued by the literature and arts-intensive and technology-light education he saw his own children receiving, he enrolled in the University of Dallas’ master of humanities in classical education program.

There, Phelps learned a few organizations have been working for about a decade to introduce the model into the public school mainstream through classical charter schools. He said he first sought out two operators of classical charter schools in surrounding states called Great Hearts academies and ResponsiveEd, which runs Founders Classical Academies, inquiring about whether they might bring their classical school models here to Oklahoma.

Their response, Phelps said, was "that’s a no-go because state funding for education is just not good enough to make it worth our while."

He added: “If you look at state funding in Arkansas and Texas, there is quite a bit of difference. There are also classical schools in New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona, states all around us. I started looking around us and thinking why are we behind? My kids are taken care of, they’re fine. Not every parent can afford to write a check to give their kids access to this.

“Just out of naivete, I thought 'If they (Great Hearts and Founders) can’t do it, then I can.'"

That was 2019.

The process of developing Tulsa Classical Academy for Phelps and the governing board of other interested parents and supporters he assembled has been an uphill one at times.

Their initial aim of founding a school in a leased facility somewhere in the Tulsa Public Schools or Union Public Schools boundaries ended after several facility leases fell through.

“Jenks is the last place I wanted to be,” Phelps said, laughing, as he explained the eventual $20 million campaign to purchase 15 acres of real estate in south Tulsa and build an all-new school facility.

TCA’s board first hired a head of school from the Boston area.

But Phelps said after beginning the job remotely, that first employee became convinced he could not employ the quality of teachers needed by a classical school for what Oklahoma pays teachers, and he resigned around Thanksgiving time 2021.

That prompted a full, one-year delay in TCA’s opening.

Now, with a mere five months left until the first day of school, this is a nerve-wracking time for the school’s founding leaders.

“I would be a little remiss if I didn’t say I’m a little scared,” said Phelps. “Is Sheridan going to be done? Are parents who think this is what they want for their kid actually going to want this for their kid?

“Are we going to figure out a way to run this charter school on Oklahoma’s per-pupil funding, or was ResponsiveEd right? Is Great Hearts right? Charter schools receive less than other public schools in Oklahoma.”

The Hillsdale connection

TCA’s founders eventually settled on affiliation with Hillsdale College, but they had to apply and be selected for Hillsdale’s support.

Yes, that Hillsdale College, which just cut ties with a Florida charter school that made international headlines for forcing out a principal over sixth-graders being asked not to tell their parents they viewed a photo of Michelangelo’s masterful, but very nude, David sculpture in art class.

Hillsdale has become highly influential in U.S. conservative politics and has been working to expand its influence through K-12 public school education nationwide.

Of the David controversy, Hillsdale spokeswoman Emily Stack Davis told a Michigan news outlet: “This drama around teaching Michelangelo’s David sculpture, one of the most important works of art in existence, has become a distraction from, and a parody of, the actual aims of classical education. Of course, Hillsdale’s K-12 art curriculum includes Michelangelo’s David and other works of art that depict the human form.”

TCA’s sponsorship application, which the Tulsa World obtained through public records request to the new school’s sponsor, says TCA will “train students who will be stewards of the Western tradition and the pillars of a free society.”

During his 2022 campaign, Oklahoma’s newly elected State Superintendent Ryan Walters made headlines for telling would-be voters he would like every Oklahoma history teacher to be trained in Hillsdale’s patriotic curriculum.

Phelps said the affiliation with Hillsdale gets Tulsa Classical Academy access to a classical school curriculum, plus Hillsdale's free training for teachers in how to teach it and free training in effective school board governance.

Under its member school agreement with Hillsdale College, which TCA furnished upon request to the Tulsa World, TCA agreed to provide Hillsdale with its student performance data (minus identifying information about individual students), including state-mandated testing, college entrance exams, progress tests, and Advanced Placement tests, as well as its student counts and waiting list numbers, and graduation rates.

What is classical education?

TCA’s newly hired head of school, Jason Poarch, was recruited from the ResponsiveEd network of schools in north Texas, where he helped found several classical charter schools.

“Classical education is what used to be called Humane Letters education, which didn’t preclude the natural sciences or what we call STEM now. But you approach that through literature and philosophy,” said Poarch.

Reading instruction relies on phonics. Students learn how to write in cursive, with pencil and paper, and will only use a limited number of computers in the school for standardized testing, remedial or intervention programs, and upper school writing projects.

And all students begin formal study of Latin language in sixth grade.

“Students will not be on computers — we like real books,” said Poarch. “Discipline, technology and content — those are our major differences. We have good discipline. Teachers need to be able to teach. ”

That low tolerance for student behavior that disrupts the learning environment is coupled with a proactive focus on character education, or what classical schools call “the virtues.”

Cardinal virtues are prudence, courage, moderation and justice; academic virtues are wisdom, humility and wonder; and civic virtues taught are friendship, responsibility and gratitude.

“We are about cultivating students’ souls and virtues and their character and helping them be successful no matter what they want to do in life,” said Poarch. “This whole movement is 10-15 years old. It’s really exciting because it’s just burgeoning. States are opening up for charter education, and more and more, parents really want just a traditional education program that pushes students to develop good study habits and schools that hold students accountable for their choices.”

How to enroll

Charter schools are tuition-free public schools. By state law, preference must be given in TCA admissions to students residing in the Jenks school district boundaries because that is where TCA is located.

But through a February student enrollment lottery, TCA school leaders say they awarded all remaining slots. In all, students from 60 different ZIP codes and driving distances as far as 60-90 minutes away have already completed their initial registration.

Additionally, the new charter school has adopted a policy also giving preference in admissions of up to 25% of future enrollment slots to “founding families” or initial students’ families who complete a set number of volunteer hours during the first year.

With a waitlist already several hundred students deep, TCA’s enrollment lottery will likely be an annual affair and school leaders plan to grow the school with grades 9-12 by its fifth year.

The school’s governing board, the nonprofit Classically Formed Inc., has already laid out on its website its intent to expand in Tulsa as well as Oklahoma City once the initial school is up and running.

Brand new facility

A separate entity, Classical Formed Foundation, raised some seed money and received approval of mostly tax-free municipal bonds issued by the Tulsa County Industrial Authority to build an all-new school building, which will be leased to the school.

It included the September purchase of 14.81 acres that used to house a horseback riding school, at a cost of $2.08 million, and the ongoing, new construction of a roughly $16.5 million, 50,000-square-foot, two-story building at 9815 S. Sheridan Road.

Based on traffic survey results, the property owners are also required to fund the widening of Sheridan Road the width of the school site to include a center turn lane and a traffic signal at the school’s main entrance.

John Weidman, attorney for the Tulsa County Industrial Authority, said the financing method is much more common for charter schools in Oklahoma City, and an existing Tulsa charter school obtained tax-free municipal bonds to purchase an existing facility in recent years. But he confirmed TCA will be the first to use bond financing here for brand-new construction.

Classically Formed Foundation’s first bond is a non-taxable $19.26 million, while a second bond for $285,000 will be taxable, with terms of about 30 years.

“We were only able to do that because we could clearly demonstrate there was a strong demand because we already had so many intent-to-enroll forms — and because we already had success in fundraising,” said Phelps.

The William S. & Ann Atherton Foundation in Tulsa, founded and run by past and present Hillsdale College trustees, donated the $250,000 cash the new charter school foundation needed in hand for the real estate financing deal, Phelps said. Another $125,000 was raised from a local philanthropic couple who wishes to remain anonymous, and that funded pre-construction costs, including attorneys and site surveys.

The charter school foundation is already conducting a $3.5 million capital campaign to try to pay toward the principal debt to lower the school’s lease payment, Phelps said.

Additionally, Tulsa Classical Academy was awarded an Oklahoma Charter School Start-up Grant and a $325,000 grant from Walton Personal Philanthropy to fund its initial operational costs.

“People have put their faith in this thing, and it’s now been adopted by all of these families,” said Phelps. “I don’t think there is any way that I or the board we put together can build this school — but we can build a community of parents that can build a school.

“It had to be families that wanted something like this for their kids.”

