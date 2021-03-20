New CDC classroom distancing guidance requires clarity, caution for some local education officials

“Really, some clarity is especially needed,” she said. “Thanks to the lack of proper funding from the legislature, we were already sardines in a can before the pandemic hit. That clarity is super important for all schools, but especially for those of us in urban school districts. Most of our kids are Black and brown, so they’re already disproportionately impacted by COVID.”

Although the new guidelines open the door for schools to bring students fully in-person by creating space for additional desks, an area charter school and its neighboring high school will not be changing its post-spring break plans quite yet.

The Cherokee Nation’s immersion school, which serves about 100 students through eighth grade, will be bringing students back on campus on Monday for the first time in a year. Despite the new guidance, the Tahlequah school will start back using a hybrid model with only two grades on campus per day.

A similar policy is in place at neighboring Sequoyah High School. Starting Monday, freshmen and sophomores will be on campus Mondays and Tuesdays and juniors and seniors will be on campus Wednesdays and Thursdays. Fridays will be a distance learning day for all students.