New CDC classroom distancing guidance requires clarity, caution for some local education officials

Area school districts will have new spacing guidance to consider when teachers and students return to the classroom Monday from spring break.
On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance that calls for student desks to be 3 feet apart in elementary schools regardless of the community spread rate as long as other COVID-19 mitigation practices are in place, including hand washing and wearing masks over the nose and mouth.
The recommendation for a reduced gap between desks also applies to secondary students in communities that do not have a high spread rate.
However, the new guidance calls for students maintaining at least 6 feet of distance in cafeterias and other areas where masks cannot be worn, as well as in spaces where there are lots of people talking, singing or shouting, such as assemblies or choir practice.
Additionally, adults are still encouraged to maintain at least 6 feet between each other and their students.
Both the World Health Organization and the American Academy of Pediatrics had already embraced similar guidance.
Friday’s announcement received a mixed reaction among members of Oklahoma’s education community.
In a statement, state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister praised the CDC for releasing updated guidelines.
“This evidence-based guidance is certain to help ensure schools can safely hold in-person classes,” she said. “I am thankful the CDC recognizes the importance of updating guidance as new information becomes available with the evolving science.”
Meanwhile, representatives for both the Oklahoma Education Association and the Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association expressed concern about spacing relaxation leading to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
“Student health and safety is our No. 1 concern,” OEA Vice President Katherine Bishop said. “We’ve said all along we must follow the science and we trust the CDC to offer sound advice. At the same time, we’ve come too far to let our guard down. We must also continue to prioritize all mitigation strategies, including vaccinations, wearing masks, hand washing, healthy school buildings and a system of testing, tracing and quarantining.”
Those comments were echoed by Shawna Mott-Wright, the president of the Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association. Even with Tulsa Public Schools out on spring break, she was already getting contacted by teachers Friday with questions about how the new guidance will be incorporated in their classrooms moving forward.
She said a meeting is planned for the coming week with Tulsa Public Schools officials to discuss how this new guidance will be introduced into classrooms while ensuring teacher safety, but additional specifics from the CDC would be helpful.
“Really, some clarity is especially needed,” she said. “Thanks to the lack of proper funding from the legislature, we were already sardines in a can before the pandemic hit. That clarity is super important for all schools, but especially for those of us in urban school districts. Most of our kids are Black and brown, so they’re already disproportionately impacted by COVID.”
Although the new guidelines open the door for schools to bring students fully in-person by creating space for additional desks, an area charter school and its neighboring high school will not be changing its post-spring break plans quite yet.
The Cherokee Nation’s immersion school, which serves about 100 students through eighth grade, will be bringing students back on campus on Monday for the first time in a year. Despite the new guidance, the Tahlequah school will start back using a hybrid model with only two grades on campus per day.
A similar policy is in place at neighboring Sequoyah High School. Starting Monday, freshmen and sophomores will be on campus Mondays and Tuesdays and juniors and seniors will be on campus Wednesdays and Thursdays. Fridays will be a distance learning day for all students.
“Throughout the COVID pandemic, the Cherokee Nation has strictly followed CDC safety guidelines, with a phased approach in our schools and classrooms,” Cherokee Nation Chief of Staff Todd Enlow said. “For our Cherokee Immersion School and Sequoyah High School, we understand the value of having limited in person instruction to help with learning and direct access to teachers, but we also still want to exercise an abundance of caution and limit our capacity in the buildings, as we’re not clear of this virus yet.”
