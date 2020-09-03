New Broken Arrow elementary school brings excitement on first day of classes

BROKEN ARROW — When schools across Broken Arrow kicked off the 2020-21 school year on Monday, Rosewood Elementary opened its door to students for the first time.

The COVID-19 pandemic meant Principal Nate Hutchings wore a black face mask when he entered the new school building, but he also wore a rainbow-colored jacket and tie that matched the vibrant color scheme of the building's exterior.

"The thought process (behind the jacket) was we do have a really colorful school," Hutchings said with a laugh. "But the first day of school is unique for everybody, and kids want to know how excited we are in the building to see them. I want them to be excited, and because they couldn't see my smile and my excitement, I wanted to have something to show them how excited I was that they're here, and that's why I went with this colorful jacket."

Rosewood, at 4300 E. Gary St. near Events Park, is Broken Arrow Public Schools' 16th elementary school and was built to help the district keep up with the multitude of families moving to new neighborhoods in the city's east side.